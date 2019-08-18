KWD to PKR, Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 August 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar in the open market was Rs522.50 while the selling rate of Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) was Rs 522.00 in Pakistan open market.
Below you can see the last 7-day rates of Kuwaiti Dinar compared to the Pakistani Rupees.
