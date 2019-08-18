Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday 18-08-2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday, August 18, 2019.



Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.



According to the statement, seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Weak to moderate monsoon currents are approaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rains/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan, Peshawar, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad ( ZP 77, Saidpur 49, Bokra 32, Golra 17, AP 12), Rawalpindi ( Shamsabad 77, Chaklala 48), Sialkot ( City 60, AP 03), Kot Addu 33, Murree 28, T.T. Singh 22, Okara 20, Lahore ( AP 21, City 02), Sahiwal 11, D.G.Khan 09, Kasur, Chakwal 08, Joharabad, Jhang 07, M.B.Din, Hafizabad 06, Narowal, Gujranwala 05, Gujrat, Mangla, Jhelum, Kasur 02, Faislabad, Multan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 34, Balakot 33, Peshawar 32, Said Sharif 23, Kakul 22, Kalam 20, Dir ( Upper 16, Lower 08), Drosh 11, Cherat, Takhtbhai 06, Chitral, Parachinar 03, Mirkhani 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad ( City 20 Ap 14), Rawalakot 14, Garidupatta 12, Balochistan: Barkhan 11, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Gupis 03, Astore 02 & Hunza 01.

Saturday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat, Dadu, Sibbi 42; Sukkur and Dalbandin 41.