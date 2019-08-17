Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 17-08-2019

Karachi: Rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, according to Met Office on Saturday.



It said rain is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

