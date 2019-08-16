Kashmir Video: highlights of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir by Dana Rohrabacher’s 1996 speech

WASHINGTON: Sharing highlights of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir that has been resurfaced through an old video of Dana Rohrabacher making rounds on the social media in which the former US politician had asked for cut in aid to India over human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir.



In the video dated June 5, 1996, the US House Of Representatives was discussing foreign aid spending during which Dana Rohrabacher highlighted India’s anti-American policy and atrocities in the held Kashmir.

He also exposed double standards of New Delhi with regards to their foreign policy while supporting Russia and taking help from the US.

Following is the complete transcript of his speech:

“Charlie Wilson was absolutely correct and I guess everybody else in this house has amnesia. But throughout the entire Cold War. India kicked his in the teeth. Every time they got a chance to do so and when we were down. They kicked us in the gut. And when we turned around to protect ourselves they kick does in the back. And they accepted our money the whole time. An excess specially they wanted money the to come from the out. Nations from us. To the United Nations. So they would even have to be show any gratitude to the United States. For accepting all of our hundreds of millions of dollars of aid. While they were kicking us in the teeth. And supporting the Soviet Union's aggression. In Afghanistan and elsewhere in the world. In your receives more aid right now. One hundred fifty six billion dollars. And votes against us more than any other country in the United Nations. That's eighty three percent of the votes in the United Nations. Against our position. That's their. Their level of support against us. While getting on hundred fifty six million dollars in aid for us. India shouldn't even be getting any aid. Much less just a simple little cut. Of eight million dollars. They take our aid our hundreds of millions of dollars. And you know what they do with their own money. They build nuclear weapons. That's what it's all about. We give them humanitarian aid so they don't have to spend their own money on their people. And then they spend it on nuclear weapons. Good deal isn't good. Hey this is we're being Uncle saps here. We're given that type of country. Money from us to so they can build nuclear weapons. And to intimidate their neighbors or whatever. But that's not the question tonight. We're not going to end all aid India. We just want to send a little message. Eight million dollars worth of matches. Of cutting off aid by eight million dollars to say. Please clean up your human rights abuses in the Kashmir. Now come on folks. You can call these people terrorists in the Kashmir. But the real problem we all know is. And no one wants to say it. Is that India has refused to hold an honest plebiscite as they were required to do by the United Nations. For the last forty years. And if the people of Kashmir had a right to vote on their own destiny. They would probably vote not to be part of India. And there would be no conflict. There would be no people killing other people. There would be no excuse for a million Indian soldiers. To be stationed up in northern India. Took to repress. Those people who want nothing more than a right to vote. As to whether they be a part of India or not which is what the United Nations required them to do. India has been condemned by Amnesty International by Asia watch by people like honest. People who are looking and trying to support human rights around the world they've been condemned over and over and over again. The examples Mr Burton gives are only a few examples. These people are trying to fight for their rights in the Kashmir and. As a reaction. The Indian saying we're not going let them get away with it. So they're going through there. So they are condoning. Monstrous human rights abuses against the people of Kashmir. It can be stopped very easy. Let those people in Kashmir determine their own destiny. Through the ballot box. Rather than through bullets. That's the bottom line and if we do that if we insist on that. If we send that message tonight. With this little tiny cut of eight million dollars. I will tell you this much. The tensions on the subcontinent will subside. We will have done what is right. And in the long run. It will create a more peaceful world. Because the people of the Kashmir. Will have the right to vote. And there will be no excuse for the violence that exists there. Today. So I please and I plead with all of you. Come on let's get beyond all of this rhetoric let's not talk about India as our old friend. Let's not create some false images of how we have to do to help this developing country. Let's get down to the right to the facts. Let's get down to. We must stand for human rights. There and elsewhere because it furthers the cause of peace. To do so. Let's send that message to India. Please please end the repression give those people. A right to vote on their own destiny.”