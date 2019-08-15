Ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir will lead to repercussions, PM Imran warns int'l community

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned international community that its silence on the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian forces would lead to severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world.

In his message on Twitter, the prime minister asked whether the global community silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir, referring to 1995 massacre of Muslims during the Bosnian War.



He said if the international community allows this to happen it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence.







