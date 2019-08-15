close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2019

Ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir will lead to repercussions, PM Imran warns int'l community

Thu, Aug 15, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned   international community  that its silence on  the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian forces would lead to severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world.

In his message on Twitter, the prime minister   asked  whether the global  community silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in  Occupied Kashmir, referring to   1995 massacre  of Muslims  during the Bosnian War.

He said if the international community  allows this to happen it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence.



