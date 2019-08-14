close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2019

PM Imran addresses AJK assembly, sends warning to Modi

Wed, Aug 14, 2019


Muzaffarabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday  warned India  against any misadventure saying any miscalculation on part of Modi would elicit a tit-for-tat response from Pakistan.

"We will teach you (India) a lesson this time," he said while addressing  the Azad Kashmir    Legislative Assembly .

The prime minister was in Kashmir to send a message to the world that  his country stands by Kashmiris.

"I will become ambassador of Kashmir and raise the issue at every  forum," he said.

Drawing parallels between Hitler's Nazi regime and India's RSS, of which Modi is a life long member,  Khan said  the Indian prime minister has done a blunder by depriving Kashmir of its  special status.

He said  India has internationalized the issue of Kashmir with  its latest move which has also drawn  international community's  attention. 

He said Pakistan will give a tit-for-tat response if Modi makes an aggressive move.

Imran Khan said Pakistan's  army and the nation are fully prepared to fight against India.

The prime minister said Indian ruling party had no regard for its international commitments. 

"They only care about their ideology . It is arrogance. They are driven by hatred," he said.

Citing examples of Hitler and Napoleon, Imran Khan said  arrogance leads to destruction.

He said the UN also needs to realize that it was not only Kashmir, but the entire Muslim  community that was looking towards the world body.

The prime minister of Pakistan said Modi has played his last card and it will only lead to freedom of Kashmir.

Before Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider delivered the speech and condemned the Indian government's decision to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir.




