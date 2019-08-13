close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2019

Mehwish Hayat promotes Pakistan's message of peace in Oslo Award Ceremony

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 13, 2019

Renowned film and TV artist Mehwish Hayat projected the true image of Pakistan by extending the message of peace and harmony  in an auspicious ceremony in Norway where she was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award by the Prime Minister  Erna Solberg. 

Addressing the event, the Pakistani starlet   urged Hollywood and Bollywood  to use cinema  for promoting mutual understanding  by representing the true image of Pakistan instead of vilifying the nation as they do.

She bravely highlighted how Bollywood and Hollywood tarnished the image of Pakistan  globally, through their vilified portrayal and stereotyping of the  countrymen. She also became the voice of the innocent Kashmirs at the forum and highlighted  the atrocities they have been facing for decades.

The actress was adamant that India needs to decide whether it wants nationalistic fervor or peace.

"Bollywood could have used cinema to promote mutual understanding instead of vilifying us as they do. They need to decide which is more important - nationalistic fervor or a peaceful future," Hayat said in her poised speech. 


