Army Chief visits LoC, spends Eid day with troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagh sector and spent Eid day with troops.



According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that government has initiated multiple efforts to redress occupied Kashmir crisis. “Our resolve to solve the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) dispute is as strong as desire for peace.”

He said, “India is trying to shift the global attention away from occupied Kashmir to LOC and Pakistan and for this purpose it can do anything.”

“We must not give them any opportunity to cover up the crimes it is committing in Indian occupied Kashmir,” General Bajwa said.

‘Our religion teaches us peace but also to sacrifice and standing for the truth. We stand with our brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, InshaAllah’, he concluded.

Pakistan Army is observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation.