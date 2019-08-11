Chairman PPP Greets Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha

Islamabad: "Eidul Azha serves as a reminder to the Muslims to be ready for offering sacrifice for a cause and also enjoins upon them to remain united and steadfast. Today therefore is a call to the Muslims to sacrifice their ego and work towards attaining unity of purpose and unity of action".

This has been stated by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message while greeting the Muslims throughout the world in on the eve of Eid ul Azha on Monday.

"I greet the Muslims throughout the world in general and of Pakistan in particular on this auspicious occasion", he said.

Seldom before the unity of the people of Pakistan had been so gravely undermined as today. There is a pressing need to sacrifice bloated ego and unite the people of for a purpose and a cause that is truly national, he said.

Chairman PPP also urged people to remember, amidst Eid festivities, those deprived of the most basic needs of life due to poverty and share bounties with them.

The message of Islam is the message of social justice and we have an obligation to our community through which we attain a higher purpose in life, he said.