Sheikh Rashid announces suspending Thar Express services

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday announced to suspend the services of Thar Express and said that the last train would leave for India late night today.



Talking to media, he said 133 km new track was built with the cost of Rs 13 billion for Thar Express and now the track would be used for Thar coal project.

“As long as I am the Railways Minister, the services of Thar and Samjhota Express would remain suspended”, he added.

He said the prime minister had directed Planning Commission and other departments to expedite workings on ML-1 project.

The 1800 km long track would enhance the number of Railways passengers from 7 million to 10 million per annum. After completion of ML-1, the journey from Lahore to Karachi would be completed in 6 to 7 hours. Half of the road goods traffic would be shifted to Railways. China would hopefully fund the project, he added.