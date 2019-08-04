Sheikh Rashid urges nation to support armed forces for Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday urged the Pakistani nation to stand with armed forces with full spirit and enthusiasm to support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.



In his message, regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), received here, the minister said, more panic would grip the occupied valley in coming 15 days.

Modi was suffering due to the successful negotiations between United States President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan as Trump has revealed the hypocrite face of India before the world, he added.