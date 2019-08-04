close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 4, 2019

Sheikh Rashid urges nation to support armed forces for Kashmir issue

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Aug 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday urged the Pakistani nation to stand with armed forces with full spirit and enthusiasm to support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

In his message, regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), received here, the minister said, more panic would grip the occupied valley in coming 15 days.

Modi was suffering due to the successful negotiations between United States President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan as Trump has revealed the hypocrite face of India before the world, he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan