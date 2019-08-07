Widespread rains expected at scattered places in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.G khan, Kalat, Hazara divisions and Azad Kashmir on Thursday.



According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places including Bahawalpur, Multan, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Sibbi divisions, and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara Peshawar divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions during last 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining areas.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.