Widespread rains expected in Karachi from Friday to Monday: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has informed that a well-marked monsoon low pressure has formed over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, likely to move westwards and may reach over Indian Gujrat region around morning of 9th August.



Under the influence of this weather system widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from Friday (evening/night) to Monday (morning).

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran, Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period.



Isolated moderate to heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi divisions from Friday (night) to Sunday.

It added that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Friday (night) to Sunday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.