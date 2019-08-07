Media playing key role in promoting CPEC: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Media in Pakistan had played an invaluable role in promoting the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and as a result of media, the understanding of CPEC and Pakistan-China relations had increased manifold.

These were the remarks of Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing during his keynote address in a seminar on “Role of Media in Promoting CPEC” organised by Centre for Belt and Road Initiative and China Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) in collaboration with the External Services, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) on Wednesday.

The Ambassador said that media was contributing to the advancement and promotion of CPEC by dissemination truth to the public.

CPEC was aimed at upgrading Pakistan’s society, alleviate pecuniary and other socio-economic malaise.

The fundamental purpose of media was to safeguard the national interest of a state.

Thereby, the promotion of CPEC was in the best interest of Pakistan that was a win-win situation for both countries.

Outgoing DCM Zhao Lijiang, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China also was present along with other large numbers of ambassadors, diplomats, academicians, students, faculty members, journalists and member of the civil society organizations.