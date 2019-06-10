Pak-China ties based on mutual trust: Masood Khalid

BEIJING: A farewell reception was organized for Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and his spouse by China International Cultural Communication Center at a local hotel here on Sunday.

Senior Chinese and Pakistani civil and military officials, diplomats attended the farewell and acknowledged the role of Ambassador Khalid for further strengthening the all weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

Addressing the audience, the relationship between Pakistan and China was based on mutual trust and mutual respect, adding, it was very much deep rooted in the psyche of Pakistani and Chinese people.

Ambassador Khalid said he was returning to the homeland after completion of his tenure with great confidence in the relationship between the two countries.

“Pakistan and China are completing about 70 years of their diplomatic relationship which has truly withstood the test of time. This friendship rests in the hearts and minds of people of both countries,” he added.

He appreciated the China International Cultural Communication Centre and Pakistan China Friendship Association for their efforts to promote people to people contacts and intellectual interaction between Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Pakistan and China Friendship Association, Sha Zhu Kang termed Ambassador Khalid a great friend of China and said he played the role of bridge to bring further closer the relations between China and Pakistan.