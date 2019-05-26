Pakistan, China launch mega CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Sunday launched four mega development projects in the fields of energy, technology and education under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Both the leaders unveiled the plaques of the four mega projects at a ceremony held here during the visit of the Chinese vice president.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and members of the Chinese delegation.



Under the first project, a transmission line of 660kv would be laid between Matiari and Lahore to transmit power from coal based plants located at Thar, Port Qasim and Hub. The project would have the capacity to supply 2000 MW with 10 percent overloaded capability for two hours.

They unveiled the plaque for Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) project to promote industrialization through optimally priced, world-class industrial infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



The RSEZ is situated centrally in the CPEC at the junction of Karakoram Corridor and ML-1 development corridor. It is set to become, and will be designed, to be the Key Trade and Logistics Hub connecting Kashgar, Kabul and Gwadar on the Belt and Road, and be a high-end host of international commercial, technological and manufacturing hub.

The two leaders inaugurated the Confucious Institute at the University of Punjab. The institute mainly provides Chinese education, cultural promotion and cultural exchanges and other projects and activities.

The ceremony also marked the launching of Huawei Technical Support Center to be established in Pakistan as part of Chinese tech giant’s commitment to make massive investment in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held delegation-level talks with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan who is here on three-day visit.

Reaffirming ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’ between Pakistan and China, both the dignitaries exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed the resolve to further strengthen their ties in all spheres.