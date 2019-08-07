Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade with India: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced Wednesday that it is expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with India, days after New Delhi stripped Indian occupied Kashmir of its special autonomy.



"We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their envoy", foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments.

He spoke as the government released a statement declaring that Pakistan will suspend trade with India in a downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Islamabad also vowed to take the matter to the United Nations Security Council.