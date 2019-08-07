Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties, suspend trade with India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee here at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by foreign minister, defence minister, interior minister, minister for education, minister for human rights, minister for KA&GB, law minister, adviser finance, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, CNS, special assistant to prime minister on information, DG-ISI, DG-ISPR, secretary foreign affairs and other senior officers.

The committee discussed situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along LOC.

The Committee decided to take following actions: -

1. Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India.

2. Suspension of bilateral trade with India.

3. Review of bilateral arrangements.

4. Matter to be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

5. Independence Day this 14 August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination and the 15th August will be observed as Black Day.

The prime minister directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations.

PM Imran Khan directed the Armed Forces to continue vigilance.