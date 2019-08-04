PM Imran summons NSC meeting to discuss Indian use of cluster ammunition along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss cluster bomb attack by Indian forces in Neelam Valley, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.



She said on Twitter that the meeting would discuss matters related to national security.

Pakistan Army on Saturday said "Indian Army uses cluster ammunition along LoC deliberately targeting Civilian population. This is a violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.





A statement issued by the ISPR said “Indian Army on night July 30th/31st targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through Artillery using cluster ammunition. Resultantly two civilians including a four-year-old boy martyred while 11 got critically injured,” the ISPR added.

