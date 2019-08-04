close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2019

PM Imran summons NSC meeting to discuss Indian use of cluster ammunition along LoC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss cluster bomb attack by Indian forces in Neelam Valley, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

 She  said on Twitter that the meeting would discuss matters related to national security.

Pakistan Army on Saturday said "Indian Army uses cluster ammunition along LoC deliberately targeting Civilian population. This is a violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.


A statement issued by the ISPR said “Indian Army on night July 30th/31st targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through Artillery using cluster ammunition. Resultantly two civilians including a four-year-old boy martyred while 11 got critically injured,” the ISPR added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan