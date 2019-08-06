close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
Pakistan

August 6, 2019

5 to 10 million people will be eliminated if 7.0 magnitude quake hits Karachi, says SC judge

Tue, Aug 06, 2019

Karachi: An earthquake measuring  7.0 on the Richter scale can eliminate five to 10 million people in Karachi, observed a Supreme Court judge in his remarks on  condition of  buildings in the city.

The remarks came during the hearing of a petition against demolition of a multi-storey building on MA Jinnah Road at the Karachi Registry of the apex court.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and  Justice Gulzar Ahmed  were part of the bench that heard the petition 

The court observed that the building was dangerous and can collapse anytime.

The Supreme Court ordered officials of Pakistan Engineering Council and National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) to appear on August 9.

