Mon Aug 05, 2019
World

Web Desk
August 5, 2019

Amnesty International on revoking occupied Kashmir’s special status by India

The Amnesty International has asserted that revoking Indian occupied Kashmir's special status is likely to increase the risk of further human rights violations and inflame tensions.

In a statement on Twitter, the Amnesty International said, “The unilateral decision by Government of India to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status without consulting J&K stakeholders, amidst a clampdown on civil liberties & communications blackout is likely to increase the risk of further human rights violations & inflame tensions.”

The Indian government on Monday stripped occupied Kashmir of the special autonomy it has had for seven decades, prompting a furious response from Pakistan and raising fears of fierce reaction in the Muslim-majority region.

