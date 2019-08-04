OIC condemns use of cluster ammunitions by India on Kashmiri civilians

ISLAMABAD: General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday expressed serious concern over the rising tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In a statement released briefly after Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi requested the OIC to take notice of the Indian aggression in the region, the Organisation expressed their solidarity with the people in Occupied Kashmir.

“OIC is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster amunition by the Indian forces to target civilians,” the statement read.

“The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir,” it was further added.

Furthermore, the OIC recapped the international community to raise their voice to bring about peace in Indian occupied Kashmir as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Earlier today, FM Qureshi during a telephonic conversation with Dr Yousef Bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of OIC, went into discourse over the surging hostility in IoK by India.