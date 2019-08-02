Ariana Grande drops new single 'Boyfriend'

Ariana Grande has teamed up with her good friends, Los Angeles based pop duo ‘Social House’, to release a new song called 'Boyfriend'.



According to the 26 year old singer, the new song is about love trust and the fear of commitment.

“I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know!” Ariana wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who asked about the song’s inspiration.

“People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to. We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person … but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone."

The video for the song features the ‘Social House’ band mates Michael 'Mikey' Foster and Charles 'Scootie' Anderson the video was an intimate insight into Ari’s life. According to Ariana, the video also has some surprises to come.

When a fan on twitter asked her about her favourite moment from filming the video, the pop star responded tweeting, "the stunts & scooties reactions to everything."

The ‘Social House’ duo also contributed to the songwriting process behind Ariana’s hit single “Thank U, Next”.

Talking to ‘HollywoodLife’ about the success of the song they had helped write, Scootie and Mikey, admitted that they were blown away by the success of “Thank U , Next”.

“We didn’t know what to expect, because this is literally our first single with a major artist, and so, we didn’t know what to expect or what dynamic it would present afterwards, and especially the topic, we didn’t know how people would perceive it, because it was a very vulnerable topic for a pop singer. We were like yo, this is going to be beautiful, but it’s also scary to just be vulnerable like that. And everybody just received it the way that we wanted,” they said.