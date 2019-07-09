Ariana Grande reveals she finds herself breaking down often

Acclaimed American singer Ariana Grande has undeniably had a rough patch over the past two years and now the vocal powerhouse has stepped forth speaking about her struggles as her tour is underway.

During her ‘Sweetener’ tour the singer was cited by E! News as voicing out her struggles in a note where she revealed that she finds herself breaking down often during attempts to balance everything out.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i'm still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot! i'm sharing this because i'm grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time... but i want you to know, you aren't alone and i think you're doing great. love you," she wrote.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night,” she added.

The singer had last month celebrated her 26th birthday surrounded by close friends and family after which she shared a post full of gratitude on Instagram as well.







