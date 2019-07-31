Govt hikes petrol price by Rs 5.15 per litre to Rs117.83

The federal government Wednesday increased the prices of all petroleum products for the month of August.

Approving the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for the current month (August), the government has increased the price of petrol by Rs5.15 per litre and Rs5.65 for High Speed Diesel (HSD). Similarly, the price of kerosene was increased by Rs5.38 and Rs8.90 for Light Diesel Oil (LDO).



The price of petrol rose to Rs117.83 per litre from Rs112.68. Likewise, the rate of HSD was increased to Rs132.47 per litre from Rs126.82.

Similarly, the ex-depot price of LDO has been fixed at Rs97.52 per litre — up the previous rate of Rs88.62. The kerosene price was increased to Rs103.84 per litre from Rs98.46.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ogra had moved a summary to the federal government containing calculations on petroleum prices on the basis of higher general sales tax and petroleum levy.

