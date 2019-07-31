close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
August 1, 2019

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs 5.15 per litre to Rs117.83

Business

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 01, 2019

The federal government Wednesday increased the prices of all petroleum products for the month of August.

Approving the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for the current month (August), the government has increased the price of petrol by Rs5.15 per litre and Rs5.65 for High Speed Diesel (HSD). Similarly, the price of kerosene was increased by Rs5.38 and Rs8.90 for Light Diesel Oil (LDO).

The  price of petrol rose to Rs117.83 per litre from Rs112.68. Likewise, the rate of HSD was increased to Rs132.47 per litre from Rs126.82.

 Similarly, the ex-depot price of LDO has been fixed at Rs97.52 per litre — up the previous rate of Rs88.62. The kerosene price  was increased to Rs103.84 per litre from Rs98.46.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ogra had moved a summary to the federal government containing calculations on petroleum prices on the basis of higher general sales tax and petroleum levy.

Latest News

More From Business