Wed Jul 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2019

Reports about fissures in PMLN premature: Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 31, 2019

Lahore: Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi says the PMLN members had   contacted the PTI  and were reported to have plans to form a forward bloc has returned to their party.

In an interview with Urdu News, he said reports about fissures  in PMLN are premature.

Answering a question regarding Shehbaz Sharif, he said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly will never quit the PMLN.

"Shehbaz Sharif knows vote belongs to his brother," he said.

Asked to comment on Maryan Nawaz's aggressive tone, Pervaiz Elahi said it was not surprising since " opposition is always aggressive".

Answering a question regarding  opposition's protest movement, he said  experts sitting in government will chalk out a policy to cope with opposition .

The former Punjab chief minister also rejected the impression that he has differences with Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

"Not only we have good relations with him, we also used to contact him for social activities before he became governor," said the speaker.

