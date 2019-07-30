Heavy monsoon rains forecast for Upper, Central Parts of Country from Wednesday to Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast monsoon rains/wind-thunderstorm in Upper and Central Parts of the Country from Wednesday(evening) to Friday.



The Met office informed that monsoon currents presently active over lower parts of the country are expected to weaken during next 24 hours. However, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Wednesday (evening/night).

A westerly wave is also likely to interact with monsoon currents on Thursday and Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system,widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday (evening/night) to Friday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during Thursday and Friday.