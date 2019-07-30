CM Murad visits city, inspects low-lying areas

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that heavy rains in the city has caused problems but entire government machinery, including local bodies, was active on the roads for disposal of rainwater.



This he said while talking to media during his visit to different areas of city. He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawla, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Special Secretary Local Government Niaz Soomro and others.

He started his visit from Shahrah-e-Faisal and stopped at turning towards Tariq Road where a wide trench had established when underground waterline collapsed. The chief minister directed MD Water Board Asadullah Khan to repair it urgently.

Two Begging Kids:

At Nursery two minor children, brother and sister were sitting on wheel-chairs and were begging. The chief minister stopped there and affectionately interviewed them.

They both were from Jacobabad and were seated there by their father.

During interview of the kids, the chief minister found that both the children were not disabled but acting like disables. He shifted them to Commissioner Office and directed the commissioner to summon their father and take him undertaking in writing for not engaging his innocent children in beggary.

“If he [father of children] can’t afford their meals and schooling I would do that but won’t allow them stretching their small hands before other people for a few coins,” he said.

The chief minister visited Gulshan-e-Iqbal, opposite Urdu University, NIPA Chorangi, Safoora Chorangi, Northern Bypass - the area of Saadi Town, Lyari Naddi at Sohrab Goth Bridge, Gujar Nala at Nazimabad and various other parts of the city.