President, PM grieved over loss of lives in trainer plane crash

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a trainer plane crash incident in Rawalpindi.
According to press releases, the president and prime minister expressed their condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the shuhada.
They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
