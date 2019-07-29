Murad urges local bodies to be active in civic service



KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in order to cop up rain emergency has directed Local Government department to activate all civic agencies in the city and other districts of the province to drain out rain water accumulated in low lying areas, depressions and from the roads.



He has directed Local Government Ministers Saeed Ghani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to ensure proper water supply and dewatering in all the districts receiving heavy rains by ensuring power supply by K. Electric and Hesco.

Shah said that officials of local bodies, water board and WASA must be activated to keep clearing manholes to drain out rain water from roads. The nalas in Karachi and Hyderabad were being cleansed so that they could intake and dispose of rain water.

He added that dewatering pumps should be installed at the low lying areas on generators. “ There is forecast of heavy rains for three days, therefore round the clock working in shifts must be ensured,” he said.

Shah told Energy Minister to talk to Hesco where all 12 feeders have tripped while in Karachi, most of the areas were without electricity from early morning of Monday, for restoration of power supply.

He added that K. Electric and Hesco were on board in rain emergency meetings, then why they could not make emergency plans, he questioned.

The chief minister also directed IG police to direct district police to help people in difficult situation.

“People must feel secure and safe in presence of policemen,” he said and added the traffic police particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad must help people for smooth flow of traffic.

Shah further urged people of Sindh, particularly of Karachi to cooperate with civic agencies, police and other government officials in serving them. He urged citizens not to allow their children from playing in accumulated rain water pools on the road and even stop them bathing in the sea.

“This is hi-tide season, therefore necessary precautions must be taken,” he urged.

Karachi Water Board informed the chief minister that power outage at Pipri and Dhabeji has badly affected water supply to the city. The MD water board also informed CM Secretariat that he had installed dewatering pumps at different areas of the city for pumping out accumulated rain water.