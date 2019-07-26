'Avengers: Endgame': Mark Ruffalo thanks the cast, crew and fans

The past weekend, Marvel Studios’ 'Avengers: Endgame' became the highest-grossing film in the history.



Ever since Mark Ruffalo took the character of the Hulk in Marvel Studios’ 2012 hit 'The Avengers', the actor has become one of the most beloved figures in the franchise among fans.

The 51-year-old ‘Zodiac’ star is aware of his responsibility, being one of the most active members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe among fans.

The Hulk star took to social media to thank the fans for their response to 'Avengers: Endgame', sharing the Special Features’ blooper reel from the home release in the process.

He writes, “Thanks to the cast and crew. Thanks, @Marvel. Thank you, Fans.”

'Avengers: Endgame' recorded a box office collection of $2.79 billion globally. The Russo Brothers directorial beat James Cameron’s 'Avatar' for the highest-grossing movie of all time title.