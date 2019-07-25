close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2019

Dr Hafeez Shaikh meets IMF MD, WB officials in Washington

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 25, 2019

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue and Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan spent a busy day in Washington, DC meeting with the IMF Managing Director Mr. David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and IFC.

According to a statement, they spoke at length with the members of World Bank-IMF Pakistan Staff Association and heard their suggestions for reforming the economy.

They also spoke at an event “Pakistan: This Time it’s Different” hosted by Masood Ahmed, President Centre for Global Development which was attended by a cross section of individuals from the think-tanks, government, academia and Pakistani diaspora.

