Dr Hafeez Shaikh meets IMF MD, WB officials in Washington

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue and Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan spent a busy day in Washington, DC meeting with the IMF Managing Director Mr. David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and IFC.



According to a statement, they spoke at length with the members of World Bank-IMF Pakistan Staff Association and heard their suggestions for reforming the economy.

They also spoke at an event “Pakistan: This Time it’s Different” hosted by Masood Ahmed, President Centre for Global Development which was attended by a cross section of individuals from the think-tanks, government, academia and Pakistani diaspora.