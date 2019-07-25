Kiara Advani reveals she named herself after Priyanka Chopra’s character

Bollywood star Kiara Advani whose name has surged to the top after the release of ‘Kabir Singh’, had actually taken the inspiration of her name from Priyanka Chopra.

The 26-year-old star’s real name was Alia before she broke into the industry and had to change it because she didn’t want to be confused with Alia Bhatt, who was already an established actor when she made her debut in 2014.

In an interview with Filmfare, the starlet opened up about how she got her screen name: “My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn’t want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?”

The actor revealed further: “The name Kiara was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s movie ‘Anjana Anjani’, where she introduces herself as, ‘Hi, I’m Kiara.’ I thought, ‘What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kiara’. But before that, I needed a name for myself. So, I took it on.”



On the work front, the actor is currently riding high on the bumper success of ‘Kabir Singh’, and will be next seen in ‘Good News’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.