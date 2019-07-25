MS Dhoni to undertake patrolling, guard and post duty in Indian army

Former captain of the Indian team MS Dhoni after making himself unavailable for the West Indies tour will serve the army in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

It was revealed in a statement that the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will be undertaking the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty in IoK for a period of 15 days.

“As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops,” the statement read.

The army in the statement revealed that Dhoni will be serving the regiment from July 31 up until August 15.

The right-handed batsman holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment, which was granted to him by the Indian army in 2011.

He had earlier made himself unavailable for the upcoming West Indies tour of the Men in Blue where the two teams will be crossing swords in three T20s, three ODIs and two Test matches.