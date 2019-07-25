Karachi: Matric Science 2019 results to be announced today

Karachi: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi is announcing Matric Science Result today (Thursday).

According to the Board Office, the result for Matric Science Group,and special students 2019 was to be announced at the Homeopathic College Auditorium.

Certificates would also be given to students who secured first, second and third positions in the exams.

The results would be available from 1:00 pm at www.bsek.edu.

Students can also check their results by sending "bsek space role number" to 8583.



