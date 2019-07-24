How to watch Geo News uninterrupted

As per the resourceful feedback provided to us by our valued viewers, Geo Television Network has learnt that its channels cannot be accessed in some areas of the country.

Geo Television Network, therefore, requests its viewers — in case of an unforeseen absence of access to our channels or a shift from their original numbers — to enjoy uninterrupted services by downloading the Geo News app available to both Android and iPhone users.

Geo News can also be streamed live or watched on YouTube.

Viewers can also stay up-to-date with all the latest happenings by connecting with our social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter via the following links:

Facebook (Geo News Urdu) | Facebook (Geo News English)

Twitter (Geo News Urdu) | Twitter (Geo News English)