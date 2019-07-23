FBR issues immovable property valuation rates for 20 cities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued property valuation tables for major cities of the country.
The valuation rates for residential, commercial, industrial and flats categories were issued at different rates.
The 20 cities include Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sukkur and Gwadar.
