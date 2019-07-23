close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
July 24, 2019

FBR issues immovable property valuation rates for 20 cities

Business

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued property valuation tables for major cities of the country.

The valuation rates for residential, commercial, industrial and flats categories were issued at different rates.

The 20 cities include Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sukkur and Gwadar.

For details click the following links:

Abbottabad

Bahawalpur

Faisalabad

Gujrat

Hyderabad

Islamabad

Jhang

Jhelum

Karachi

Lahore

Mardan

Multan

Peshawar

Quetta

Rawalpindi

Sahiwal

Sarghoda

Gujranwala

Sukkur

Gwadar



Latest News

More From Business