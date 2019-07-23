FBR issues immovable property valuation rates for 20 cities

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued property valuation tables for major cities of the country.

The valuation rates for residential, commercial, industrial and flats categories were issued at different rates.



The 20 cities include Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sukkur and Gwadar.



For details click the following links:

Abbottabad



Bahawalpur



Faisalabad



Gujrat



Hyderabad



Islamabad



Jhang



Jhelum



Karachi



Lahore



Mardan



Multan



Peshawar



Quetta



Rawalpindi



Sahiwal



Sarghoda



Gujranwala



Sukkur



Gwadar









