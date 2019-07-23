Bilawal backs Pakistan’s efforts to engage with world after Imran-Trump meeting

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has supported Pakistan's efforts on engaging with the world community.

The PPP chairman, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, commented on PM Imran’s maiden US visit and meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

“I've many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics & economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad particularly his jalsa is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent Pakistan not just PTI,” Bilawal tweeted.

“Having said that in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. I therefor unconditionally support governments efforts.

“Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support Pakistan first.”

The prime minister is in Washington on a three-day visit where he held important meetings with the US investors, head of world financial intuitions and politicians.

During press talk with PM Imran Khan at the White House, President Trump hailed Pakistan’s efforts in helping US bring Taliban to the negotiating table.

Trump said Washington was working with Pakistan for achievement of Afghan peace. He said he fully agreed with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that there was no military solution to the Afghan issue and dialogue was the only way forward to resolve the issue.

Lauding Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace, he said Pakistan had been helping the US a lot now on Afghanistan and that the relations with the country were much better now than before.