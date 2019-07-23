Trump presents cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI: US President Donald J Trump presented a cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a picture of President Eisenhower during his visit to the White House on Monday.



PM Khan's visit has been a great success to forge and strengthen the ties between two countries as the cricketer-turned-politician received a huge respect from the President Trump who presented him a cricket bat and a picture of President Eisenhower, the only US President who had witnessed a Test match in Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, Trump has also hailed Imran Khan as a "great athlete, very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan".

Trump has shown confidence in Imran Khan's leadership as he said on a point: "A lot of things are happening for the United States, and I think a lot of great things are going to be happening for Pakistan under your leadership."



