Bulls Eye Group acquires Symbios.pk online shopping platform

Bullseye Group recently acquired the Symbios.pk, brand name trademark and domain, which is a pioneering and leading e-commerce brand in the online shopping space.



Symbios.pk was founded in 2006 by Saad Jangda. It went on to win the MIT Global Growth Acceleration Award for Tech Start-ups and over this past decade grew to become a Top brand.

Speaking on this occasion, Saad Jangda, said “Average start-up exit usually is in eight-12 years. When you start a company, it’s not only about yourself, but the support and prayers of the people around you, your parents, your family and your friends. Symbios.pk was always an experimental and entrepreneurial company. It has been a wonderful journey and I have all the best wishes for the new management of Symbios.pk for a successful journey ahead”.

This acquisition move allows Bulls Eye Group, that started in 2002, and now a key player in the Pakistan marketing communication industry with specialist agencies in the advertising, activation and digital spaces, to seriously enter the online shopping business and help reshape the future of Pakistan’s fast growing e-commerce industry.

Speaking on this occasion, Shoaib Qureshy, CEO Bulls Eye Group said: “We have been in the business of marketing and selling our clients products at different consumer touch points like TV, in-store or digital. So this is a natural extension of our capabilities as now we will be doing the same on our very own platform”.

“Symbios.pk soon would be coming with exciting new developments under our management at DigiBull, a new entity that we have created to manage the Symbios.pk brand. Our Symbios.pk customers can look forward to an even wider product selection, greater prices, improved delivery times and first class customer service”.