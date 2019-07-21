Investors meet PM Imran Khan, show interest in Pakistan IT sector

WASHINGTON: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afiniti Zia Chishti, Founding Partner of The Resource Group Mohammed Khaishgi, and Chief Investment Officer at The Resource Group Hasnain Aslam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were also present during the meeting.

The investors expressed their desire to further enhance their investment in the IT and Technology sector of Pakistan.