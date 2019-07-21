Mureed Abbas murder case: Atif Zaman’s driver attempts suicide

KARACHI: TV anchor Mureed Abbas’ alleged murderer Atif Zaman’s driver attempted to take his own life, informed SSP South Sheraz Nazir.

During a press conference at SP Clifton office, the police official stated that the driver attempted suicide because of the continuous interrogation.

Answering media’s question, he said Atif Zaman’s driver lived in Karachi’s District East and hence if any case is to be registered it will be lodged in his residential area.

Moreover, he revealed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also been informed of the details regarding the case.

Earlier, Mureed Abbas, a TV anchor for private news channel was killed on July 9 while the prime suspect Atif Zaman has also confessed to the murder.