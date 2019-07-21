Video: PM Imran accorded enthusiastic welcome upon arrival by Pakistani-Americans

WASHINGTON: Pakistani-Americans braved out sweltering heat on Saturday to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrived in Washington D.C.



Hundreds of members of the community belonging to Washington metro area and other states came to the U.S. capital and lined up along Massachusetts Avenue near Pakistan House, where the prime minister is staying during the visit.

“We are so excited that our leader is here. Pakistani-Americans are here to show their love for him,” Johny Bashir, a Virginia-based PTI enthusiast said, as people waved Pakistani and American flags to express their support for the visit.

“I am so happy as a Pakistani-American that PM Khan is here.