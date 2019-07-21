close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 21, 2019

Video: PM Imran accorded enthusiastic welcome upon arrival by Pakistani-Americans

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Jul 21, 2019

WASHINGTON: Pakistani-Americans braved out sweltering heat on Saturday to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrived in Washington D.C.

Hundreds of members of the community belonging to Washington metro area and other states came to the U.S. capital and lined up along Massachusetts Avenue near Pakistan House, where the prime minister is staying during the visit.

“We are so excited that our leader is here. Pakistani-Americans are here to show their love for him,” Johny Bashir, a Virginia-based PTI enthusiast said, as people waved Pakistani and American flags to express their support for the visit.

“I am so happy as a Pakistani-American that PM Khan is here.

Latest News

More From Pakistan