Sat Jul 20, 2019
Pakistan

July 20, 2019

PM Imran to have wide-ranging talks with US leadership: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sat, Jul 20, 2019

 Washington: Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold wide ranging talks with the US leadership during his visit to the United States on bilateral, regional and international issues of importance, said  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Addressing a press conference in Washington ahead of Prime Minister's visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the prime minister will hold talks with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and would highlight the points of convergence where cooperation could be mutually beneficial.

Later, the two sides will also have extended discussions at the White House.

The minister said "we want to take forward an environment of trust and cooperation that has developed between the two countries from a low point in the ties".

Qureshi said  said Pakistan relations with the United States have shown a gradual improvement under the Imran Khan government which has cooperated with the Trump Administration's goal of resolving the Afghan conflict through negotiations involving the Taliban.

