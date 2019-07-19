PM Imran Khan embarks on three-day official visit to US

Prime Minister Imran Khan early on Saturday flew to the United States on a three-day official visit, as he was invited by US President Donald Trump.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, this would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

Prime Minister Khan and President Trump would have wide-ranging interaction at the White House on July 22, covering bilateral and regional matters. The PM will also be meeting prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

The premier will highlight Pakistan's policy of "peaceful neighborhood" aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond.

US President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, according to a statement by White House Press Secretary.



The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to the region.

Trump and Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between the two countries.