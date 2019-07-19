close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar receives Golden Button from YouTube

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has received YouTube’s Golden Button after he reached one million subscribers.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ reached the landmark in just 28 days.

Former cricketer turned to his twitter account and announced the big news, he tweeted, “Thank you so much everyone for helping me reach there. The official plaque from YouTube.”

Star sportsman also posted a video on his YouTube channel and showed the unveiling of his golden button.

He thanked his fans from across the globe especially mentioned the fans from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Canada and Australia.

Shoaib Akhtar shares his expert opinion and interacts with his fans on his YouTube channel while he travels around the world.

Latest News

More From Sports