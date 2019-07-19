Shoaib Akhtar receives Golden Button from YouTube

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has received YouTube’s Golden Button after he reached one million subscribers.



The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ reached the landmark in just 28 days.

Former cricketer turned to his twitter account and announced the big news, he tweeted, “Thank you so much everyone for helping me reach there. The official plaque from YouTube.”

Star sportsman also posted a video on his YouTube channel and showed the unveiling of his golden button.

He thanked his fans from across the globe especially mentioned the fans from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Canada and Australia.

Shoaib Akhtar shares his expert opinion and interacts with his fans on his YouTube channel while he travels around the world.