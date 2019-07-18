Ananya Pandey who plays ‘the other woman’ in her next is against extra-marital affairs

Bollywood newbie Ananya Pandey is buckling up to play her next role as ‘the other woman’ in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ but the actor herself has termed herself against extra-marital affairs.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the 20-year-old starlet was asked about her views on extra-marital affairs, given her upcoming film is centered on it entirely.

"I think as a person I am very against it. Just cheating and lying in any way doesn't go well with me. So as a person, I am not okay with extra-marital affairs,” she said.

The film that comes as a remake of the 1978 classic, according to the actor, remains relatable for the audience today.

"Yes, it has been 30 years for this film, but it's a very modern take on the film. Both Bhumi (Pednekar) and I have very important and very strong powerful roles. It's a very universal film which everyone can relate to in some way and it's very funny," she stated.

The Mudassar Aziz-directorial which is presently on floors, will star Kartik Aaryan alongside Ananya and Bhumi Pednekar and will be hitting theaters on December 6, 2019.