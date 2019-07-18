Watch: Brett Lee extols Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is one of the best fast bowlers the game has ever seen.

But Australian bowler Brett Lee has an interesting story to share about why the Pakistani bowler was called a magician by batsmen from across the world.

Lee sat for an interview with an Indian show where he was asked about Akram.

"Everybody, every batsman talk about Wasim Akram. They just say they can't explain. He is a magician," asked the host.



"He was a bowling coach for KKR. And Jacques Kallis and I are having a net session. And the wicket was flat," said Bret Lee.

According to Lee he was bowling as quick as he could but failed to unsettle Kallis.

Bret Lee said Wasim gave a piece of advice to him but to no avail.



Then the Pakistani legend picked up the ball, warmed up, ran for three or four steps and got Kallis nicked on just fourth delivery.















