Thu Jul 18, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 18, 2019

Watch: Brett Lee extols Wasim Akram

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 18, 2019

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is one of the  best fast bowlers  the game has ever seen.  

But Australian bowler   Brett Lee has    an interesting story to share  about why the Pakistani bowler was called a magician by batsmen from across the world.

Lee sat for an interview with an Indian show where he was asked about   Akram.

"Everybody, every batsman talk about Wasim Akram. They just say they can't explain. He is a magician," asked the host.

"He was a bowling coach for KKR. And Jacques Kallis and I are having a net session. And the wicket was flat," said Bret Lee.

According to Lee he was bowling as quick  as he could but failed to unsettle Kallis. 

Bret Lee said Wasim gave a piece of advice to him but to no avail.

Then the Pakistani legend  picked up  the ball,  warmed up, ran   for three or four steps and  got Kallis  nicked on just fourth delivery. 





