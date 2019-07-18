close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
July 18, 2019

Shabbar Zaidi not being replaced, says Naeemul Haq

Islamabad:  Government has no plans to replace Shabbar Zaidi, the Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue, and he will keep working on his position, Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide Naeemul Haq said on  Thursday.

"Shabbar Zaidi not being changed. He will remain in his position," Haq tweeted .

The statement comes days after speculations in the media that the  government is considering to elevate him as Prime Minister's  Advisor on Revenue and bring a new FBR chief.

