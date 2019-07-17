Chief selector Inzamam quits, says 'satisfied' with Pakistan performance in World Cup

LAHORE: Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday announced to step down from the chairmanship of the Selection Committee.

Speaking to media at Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters, former cricketer said he is satisfied with himself as the chief selector and offered his services for any other responsibility if asked by the board.

“Will not ask for renewal of contract after July 30,” he announced.

Inzamam was appointed to head the panel in 2016 for three years.

Responding to a question on his assessment of team’s performance in World Cup 2019, he said "we were unlucky to have not qualified for the semi-final but the players gave their best and that he was satisfied with their performance".

He refused to comment on whether senior players like Shoaib Malik should retire or not. “They can decide about their future,” he said.

On Imam-ul-Haq, for whom he has been widely criticised, the outgoing chief selector said 23-year-old is a very capable player and was captain of U-19 team when he was not the selector.

Both Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Batting Coach Grant Flower asked me to include the left-handed batsman, Inzamam said.

Pakistan won five out of nine matches in the mega event but failed to qualify for the knockout stage on NRR basis.